Capcom aims to further establish the Dragon's Dogma brand with this highly-anticipated latest title in the series

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Dragon's Dogma 2, the latest game in the Dragon's Dogma series, is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024. With the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2, Capcom closes out a stellar year of major title releases for its 2023 fiscal year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128898951/en/

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG and the latest title in the Dragon's Dogma series. The game features intricately crafted, gorgeous visuals powered by Capcom's proprietary RE ENGINE that elevate its unique gameplay experience to provide a truly immersive fantasy world sure to delight both newcomers as well as long-time fans of the series. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dragon's Dogma 2 is the latest title in the series, and the first mainline entry since the original Dragon's Dogma was released in 2012. The game is being developed on Capcom's proprietary RE ENGINE to provide an all-too-real world of fantasy, intricately crafted with gorgeous visuals. Moreover, the game provides an even higher degree of freedom in its action than its predecessor, while providing players with a taste of adventuring in a group when playing solo thanks to AI-controlled pawn characters that act as travelling companions. Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development and aims to deliver an experience that satisfies both newcomers as well as long-time fans. Further, excitement for the title was exemplified at Tokyo Game Show 2023, held in September 2023, where the game was selected for an award in the Future Division, which recognizes the most anticipated upcoming titles during the show.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

ABOUT Dragon's Dogma

The Dragon's Dogma series consists of action games in a fantasy setting where players adventure in an expansive open world of swords and magic. Since the release of the first game in 2012, the series garnered praise worldwide for gameplay features such as its "pawn" adventure companions who can carry out actions on their own, leading the series to over 7.9 million units sold cumulatively (as of September 30, 2023).

More information about Dragon's Dogma 2 can be found at https://www.dragonsdogma.com/2/

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128898951/en/

Contacts:

Capcom Public Relations Investor Relations Section

Daniel Levine

+81-6-6920-3623

daniel-levine@capcom.com

Yoshiko Ikeda

+81-6-6920-3623

yoshiko-ikeda@capcom.com