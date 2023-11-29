Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - Leading the Wave of Innovation in Entertainment: HANGR3 Emerges with Industry Titans. In a significant breakthrough in the entertainment sector, HANGR3 announces its official launch, marking a new era in fan engagement through groundbreaking AI technology. At the helm of this revolutionary venture is Executive Chairman Jesse Dylan, renowned for his entrepreneurial skills and extensive media background. Jesse Dylan is complemented by President Stephen Tapp, a luminary with a history of shaping media powerhouses, and Chief Revenue Officer Michael Pine, known for his extensive experience with major brands.

From Stealth to Stardom: HANGR3 Redefines Entertainment Dynamics

Transitioning from a period of strategic stealth to a bold public presence, HANGR3 introduces a transformative approach to the interplay of AI and human experiences in entertainment. This move positions HANGR3 as a frontrunner in redefining fan engagement.

Innovative AI Strategies Focused on Human Engagement

HANGR3's core strategy revolves around human-centric AI, leveraging ChatGPT to foster unprecedented fan interactions. This includes offering interactive chatbots for public content access, such as insights and exclusive merchandise, and facilitating private, more intimate fan-artist connections.

Bridging Global Cultures through Strategic Partnerships

In its quest for global reach, HANGR3 partners with one of Asia's premier concert promotion companies. This collaboration underscores HANGR3's commitment to cultural integration, utilizing AI in various sectors like ticketing and social media, and extending its innovative edge to audiences in China and worldwide.

Visionary Leadership Driving a Global Entertainment Community

Under the visionary leadership of Jesse Dylan, HANGR3 transcends being a mere platform, evolving into a vibrant community that actively engages fans with the entertainment industry. Merging virtual and real-world experiences, HANGR3 is poised to establish a global entertainment culture that aligns with its innovative spirit and expansive influence.

About HANGR3

HANGR3 is an innovative leader in the entertainment industry, leveraging AI technology to transform fan engagement. Founded by a team of industry veterans, HANGR3 is set to redefine the entertainment experience on a global scale.

