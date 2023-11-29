Microserver Market to Reach $122.4 Billion by 2032 at 15.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Microserver market is driven by significant patterns that incorporate the developing meaning of Web of Things (IoT) gadgets and applications adding to the microserver market's extension. Microservers give a reasonable framework to taking care of the expanded information traffic created by interconnected gadgets.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Microserver Market?Component (Hardware and Software), Function (Intel, AMD, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and medium-sized Enterprises), and Application (Data Center, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global Microserver industry generated $28.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $122.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The microserver market's development is affected by a few key determinants. The rising interest in information, handling power in different applications, such as distributed computing, edge processing, and information examination, drives the reception of microservers. These compact and energy-efficient servers cater to the evolving needs of modern computing environments. Also, the ascent of edge registering, where information is handled nearer to the source of generation, fuels the demand for microservers because of their versatility and cost-adequacy in disseminated processing arrangements. In addition, the continuous pattern of virtualization in server farms supports the microserver market, as these servers are appropriate for lightweight responsibilities and tasks that can be productively parallelized. Moreover, the prominence of energy effectiveness and decreased functional costs in data centers drives the reception of microservers, as they typically offer superior power proficiency contrasted with traditional server architectures. In conclusion, the market is affected by improvements in processor innovation, including the improvement of low-power, elite execution processors custom-made for microserver applications. Overall, the microserver market's development is driven by the interest for proficient, adaptable, and practical arrangements in the advancing scene of registering and information handling.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $28.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 $122.4 Billion CAGR 15.8 % No. of Pages in Report 362 Segments Covered Component, Function, Organization Size, Application, and Region. Drivers Low power consumption and low space utilization of microservers Gowth in trends in cloud computing and web hosting Emergence of hyperscale data center architecture Opportunities Increase in demand for data centers across developing countries Restraints Application-specific nature of microservers demands supplementary servers of separate applications Lack of standard specifications

The Hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global microserver market revenue, which is attributed to the steady development of processors, with an emphasis on further developing execution while lessening power utilization. This pattern lines up with the rising interest in energy-efficient data centers. However, the software segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2032, attributable to rise in shift toward containerization and microservices design, which considers better adaptability and adaptability in application development.

The Intel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on function, the Intel segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global microserver market revenue, owing to the rise in interest for handling power in information escalated undertakings, for example, artificial intelligence, distributed computing, and virtualization. Intel's strength in this space is coordinated by its powerful product portfolio and perpetual development. However, the other segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2032. Other segment includes ARM and others. ARM processors have carved out a unique niche in the global microserver market due to their power-efficient and highly scalable construction.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global microserver market revenue, due to rise in dependence on virtualization and containerization abilities inside enormous organizations further drives the interest for microservers, as they are well-reasonable for these cutting edge processing norms. However, the small enterprises or medium-sized segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the adoption of microservers in industries such as retail and hospitality, where space and cost limitations are significant factors. The growth of SMEs globally is a primary factor contributing to the expansion of the microserver market.

The cloud computing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the cloud computing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global microserver market revenue, which is attributed to rise in cloud foundation of man-made consciousness and AI to improve robotization and direction. The Web of Things (IoT) is driving cloud reception, as additional gadgets and sensors create immense measures of information that can be handled and examined in the cloud. However, the data analytics segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.8% from 2022 to 2032, owing to the migration to hybrid and multi-cloud environments has created a demand for microservers that can efficiently manage data analytics workloads in these complex settings.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to the ongoing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in North America, which has led to the adoption of microservers in green data centers. These energy-efficient servers aid organizations in decreasing their carbon footprint and operational costs, aligning with environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2023 to 2032. With the rise of IoT devices and the demand for low-latency data processing, edge computing is gaining importance. Microservers are well-suited for edge applications, providing the required computational power in a compact form factor.

Leading Market Players: -

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

MiTAC Holdings Corp.

NVIDIA Corporation

Penguin Computing (US)

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global microserver market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, merger, and product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

