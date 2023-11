Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture to present at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables & Clean-Tech Conference

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture CEO Egil Fagerland will hold a presentation at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables Clean-Tech Conference today at 12.30 CET.

The company presentation is attached and will also be made available on the Company's website www.akercarboncapture.com.

CONTACT:

Media contact:

Marianne Stigset, mob:?+47 41 18 84 82, email: marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com



Investor contacts:

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/i/fearnleys,c3244069 Fearnleys https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/3884556/ac5c763849d44676.pdf ACC-presentation-Fearnleys-2023

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-to-present-at-fearnley-securities-annual-renewables--clean-tech-conference-302000210.html