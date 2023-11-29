Quizlet: Over a quarter of female students to study STEM subjects at A-Level in 2024

Research from Quizlet shows that female students are just as likely as males to choose STEM subjects to study at A Level

More students than ever believe both men and women can have successful careers in STEM

Maths tops the list as the most popular A-Level subject for September 2024

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2023 draws to a close, many GSCE students in the UK are starting to look ahead to their next academic adventure. With A-Level choices typically submitted in March by students in Year 11, new research from Quizlet has found that over a quarter of female students are planning to study STEM* subjects at A-Level next year.

Despite previous data showing that female students are less likely to opt for STEM subjects in higher education, Quizlet's research reveals that the mindset towards women in STEM is changing - with 68% of GCSE students now saying that female students are just as likely as males to choose STEM subjects to study at A Level.

This rings true, as more female students (26%) are planning to study Biology versus male students (22%) in 2024, whilst a whopping 80% of female students would now say that science is an important subject to study at A-Level. What's more, 75% of GCSE students believe nowadays, both men and women can have successful careers in STEM.

When choosing A-Levels, students can often feel stressed and place great importance on making the right choices at the ages of 15 and 16. Research shows that nearly half (49%) are worried that the subjects they pick to study at A-Level turn out to be harder than they thought. This is followed by over 4 in 10 students feeling worried that they won't achieve the grades they need to get into university - whilst more than a third (34%) are concerned they'll regret their subject choice. Over a third (34%) are also fear that the subjects they choose won't land them a job in the future.

However, despite previous data showing that female students who drop out of STEM based subjects at school will struggle to land tech-based roles in their future careers, nearly two thirds (64%) of female students feel confident that taking STEM subjects will provide them with a successful career path.

Rachel Wisuri, Senior Manager, International Marketing at Quizlet said: "Quizlet's research is a promising sign that young females are feeling empowered to take control of their future despite the current gender gap in STEM related job roles. A-Levels can feel like a make-or-break moment for many teens, with pressures to get the grades to be able to get into their preferred university, or to be able to gain a role in their dream job - particularly for roles that have historically favoured one gender. At Quizlet, we aim to support all students on achieving their study goals and remain a fail-safe study aid for students embarking on their A-Level journey in 2024 and beyond."

More broadly, Quizlet's research also highlights the most popular A-Levels being chosen for 2024, with maths (46%) topping the list as a key STEM subject of choice, followed by English Language (35%), Business studies (28%) and English Literature (28%).

Research conducted by Censuswide between 15.11 - 20.11.2023; 1003 Students currently choosing their A Levels (UK GCSE students aged 14-16)

*STEM subjects included in research are as follows: Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics

