Quantum Metal Thailand: Quantum Metal Revolutionizes Gold Trading in Asia with the Launch of QM Gold Digital Application and Gold Visa Card

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Quantum Metal, a prominent player in the gold bars market and the largest operator in Asia with a 99% gold purity, has unveiled a groundbreaking approach to gold trading through the QM Gold digital application. In a strategic move to enhance convenience for its members, Quantum Metal has collaborated with Thanat Wattana, Wipay Operations Director, and Kampala Kiat, Vice President of Soo Shengeng Gold Department Store, to broaden payment channels with the introduction of the QM Gold Visa card. Notably, members can now convert up to 85% of the gold value into cash, offering unparalleled flexibility in gold transactions.

The minimum purchase price for gold within the application is set at a mere 100 baht, making gold trading more accessible to a broader audience. The pivotal moment took place on November 20, 2023, at True Digital Park, when Quantum Metal Thailand officially launched the gold trading application on an e-commerce online platform. The event also saw the signing of agreements with Wipay and Soongheng for the introduction of the Gold Visa card. This collaborative effort aims to provide specialized global payment channels for QM Metal customers, further streamlining the gold trading experience.

Dato Lim Khong Soon , President of Quantum Metal Co., Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the QM Metal platform, stating, "Our QM Metal platform is an e-commerce marvel that enables members to trade 99% pure gold bars effortlessly. What sets us apart is our unique feature allowing members to convert 99% of the total gold value into tangible gold. The gold prices are meticulously derived from the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)."

In an additional statement, Mr. Jonathan Xiao, CEO of Quantum Metal , shed light on the company's global presence and its commitment to innovation in gold trading. "Quantum Metal is proudly listed on the U.S. OTC market and owns a gold mine under its subsidiary, Besra Gold, listed in Australia. With branches spanning more than 16 countries, including China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Africa, Quantum Metal Thailand has been a vital part of our operations for over three years. We are dedicated to introducing a new paradigm to global trading, and our vision includes entering the stock market within the next three years, continuously expanding our market share by 5%."

The introduction of the QM Gold digital application and the Gold Visa card is set to reshape the dynamics of gold trading in Asia. Quantum Metal's commitment to innovation, coupled with strategic partnerships, positions the company at the forefront of the industry. As the global market evolves, Quantum Metal remains dedicated to providing its members with cutting-edge solutions that redefine the gold trading experience.

About Quantum Metal Thailand:

Quantum Metal is a leading player in the gold bars market, specializing in 99% pure gold. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, Quantum Metal has established itself as a key player in the gold trading industry. The company is listed on the U.S. OTC market and boasts branches in over 16 countries, including China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Africa. Quantum Metal Thailand, in operation for over three years, is dedicated to redefining the gold trading experience and aims to enter the stock market within the next three years.

