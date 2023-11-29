SANDSIV Introduces Esteemed Advisory Board

Industry Veterans Jim Davies and Jorge Martínez-Arroyo join SANDSIV advisory board to Strengthen Strategic Direction and Drive Expansion

ZURICH, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV , a renowned global vendor in AI-driven technology for Voice of the Customer (VOC) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) enterprise solutions, proudly announces the establishment of a distinguished Advisory Board (AB). This marks a significant stride in defining the company's strategic direction and advancing its reach into both established and emerging markets, reaffirming SANDSIV's global standing in CX innovation.

The newly appointed AB unites two figures in the CX landscape:

Jim Davies : Former Gartner VP Analyst with 22 years of expertise in VOC

: Former VP Analyst with 22 years of expertise in VOC Jorge Martínez-Arroyo : Founder and former President of Spain's Asociación DEC , CX expert, and professor with 20+ years' experience

Their expertise and independence as industry thought leaders, coupled with their profound understanding of Customer Experience research, business acumen, and cutting-edge technology, will significantly bolster SANDSIV's future developments, fostering growth and paving the way for market success over the coming years.

Frank Warnsing, Co-founder of SANDSIV and Head of Alliances, remarks: "In our relentless pursuit of innovation within the Customer Experience domain, SANDSIV achieves another significant milestone by forming our Advisory Board. This underscores our unwavering commitment to elevating brand recognition, increasing visibility, and advancing our expansion strategy. Davies and Martínez-Arroyo, both luminaries in their own right, enhance our leadership in the dynamic CX industry and underscore our dedication to pioneering transformative Customer Experience solutions while harnessing the cutting-edge capabilities of sandsiv+ software for a path of ongoing excellence."

Advisory Board Member Bios and quotes:

Jim Davies

With over 22 years of experience as a VP Analyst at Gartner, Jim Davies is a seasoned expert in the Voice of the Customer (VoC), contact center workforce optimization (WFO), and workforce engagement management (WEM) markets. He has provided strategic guidance to countless global organizations and technology providers, cementing his status as a thought leader, accomplished presenter, and distinguished author in the field.

"After more than two decades of navigating the ever-evolving customer experience realm and witnessing the daily hurdles faced by businesses, particularly in terms of technology solutions, my decision to join the SANDSIV advisory board is fueled by their refreshing innovative spirit. I'm particularly enthused about SANDSIV's AI-powered product foundation and their proud track record of regularly introducing innovation and product enhancements to the market."

Jorge Martínez-Arroyo

Jorge Martínez-Arroyo is the Founder and former President of Asociación DEC in Spain, the world's inaugural Customer Experience corporate association. With over two decades of experience in strategy, transformation, digital, and CX, Jorge has collaborated with prestigious brands such as Santander, McKinsey&Co, and Accenture. He is passionate about innovation and customer engagement, currently leading COREangels EnterpriseTech (first Total Experience VC Fund in the market) and working closely with clients like Telefonica, Inditex, and IESE Business School. Jorge is also a respected professor and keynote speaker on CX, innovation, and venture capital.

"Being part of SANDSIV's Advisory Board is a remarkable opportunity. My extensive experience in the Customer Experience and Innovation domains, combined with my role as the founder of CX DEC in Spain, allows me to bring a unique perspective to the table. Our mission is to set new industry standards and reshape the customer experience landscape, not only in Spain but on a global scale, through strategic insights and innovative approaches."

For more information on sandsiv+ innovative software solution and the insights of our Advisory Board, contact us today: https://sandsiv.com/contact/

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV, a pioneer in AI-driven CX solutions, is dedicated to helping businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence to deeply understand and brilliantly cater to their customers' needs. Our commitment to innovation, data privacy, and effective problem-solving positions us as a leader in the field, ready to set new standards in human experiences.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization, and configuration.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066222/SANDSIV_Logo.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Silvia Bellò

Digital Marketing Manager

silvia.bello@sandsiv.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sandsiv-introduces-esteemed-advisory-board-301999719.html