Listing of Bigbank AS Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-29 10:21 CET -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on November 29, 2023, to approve the application of Bigbank AS and to list its up to 30,000 subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 under the bond programme. In the first series of the programme 5,000 subordinated bonds will be listed and admitted to trading (Bigbank subordinated bond 23-2033, ISIN code: EE3300003706) on Baltic Bond List. The first trading day of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds will be December 1, 2023 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Bigbank AS Issuer's short name BIGB ISIN code EE3300003706 Securities maturity date 30.11.2033 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 5,000 Total nominal value 5,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name BIGB080033B Coupon rate 8.00% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 28.02; 30.05; 30.08; 30.11 The Prospectus of Bigbank AS and the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds are available on Nasdaq Baltic website. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.