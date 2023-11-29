Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.11.2023 | 10:22
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Bigbank AS Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-29 10:21 CET --


The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on November 29, 2023, to
approve the application of Bigbank AS and to list its up to 30,000 subordinated
bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 under the bond programme. 

In the first series of the programme 5,000 subordinated bonds will be listed
and admitted to trading (Bigbank subordinated bond 23-2033, ISIN code:
EE3300003706) on Baltic Bond List. 

The first trading day of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds will be December 1, 2023
or on a date close to it. 

Additional info:

Issuer's name         Bigbank AS        
Issuer's short name      BIGB           
ISIN code           EE3300003706       
Securities maturity date    30.11.2033        
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR         
Number of securities      5,000           
Total nominal value      5,000,000 EUR       
Orderbook short name      BIGB080033B        
Coupon rate          8.00%           
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year     
                28.02; 30.05; 30.08; 30.11



The Prospectus of Bigbank AS and the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds are
available on Nasdaq Baltic website. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
