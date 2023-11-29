Engie has secured a 400 MW solar project through competitive bidding in an auction by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL). The project is set for commissioning by the second quarter of 2024.From pv magazine India Engie has started the construction of a 400 MW solar plant in Gujarat, India, secured through competitive bidding in a 750 MW auction by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). With an estimated investment of $200 million, the project has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with GUVNL, aiming to generate 907 GWh of electricity and offset 774,112 tons of carbon emissions annually. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...