SANDSIV appoints Jim Davies to its Advisory Board to elevate its Customer Experience strategy

The leading authority in the Voice of the Customer (VoC) field and former VP Analyst at Gartner, Davies will contribute his business acumen to enhance and set new standards in the CX sector

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV , a renowned global vendor in AI-driven technology for Voice of the Customer (VOC) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) enterprise solutions, has announced the addition of Jim Davies to its Advisory Board (AB). This collaboration marks a significant stride in defining the company's strategic direction and advancing its reach into both established and emerging markets, reaffirming SANDSIV's global standing in Customer Experience (CX) innovation.

With over 22 years of experience as a VP Analyst at Gartner, Jim Davies brings expertise in Voice of the Customer (VoC), contact center workforce optimization (WFO), and workforce engagement management (WEM) markets. His expertise and independence as a thought leader, adept presenter, and esteemed author in the field will enhance SANDSIV's future developments to drive growth and market success over the coming years.

Frank Warnsing, SANDSIV Co-Founder and Head of Alliances, remarked that with this addition, SANDSIV has reached another important milestone in the formation of its Advisory Board, demonstrating its "relentless pursuit of innovation in the customer experience space" and its "unwavering commitment" to raising brand recognition, increasing its visibility and advancing its global expansion strategy.

"Welcoming Davies, a distinguished expert, will fortify our leadership in the dynamic CX industry, emphasizing our commitment to trailblazing transformative Customer Experience solutions by leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of sandsiv+ software for sustained excellence," said Warnsing.

Jim Davies commented, "After more than two decades of navigating the ever-evolving customer experience realm and witnessing the daily hurdles faced by businesses, particularly in terms of technology solutions, my decision to join the SANDSIV advisory board is fueled by their refreshing innovative spirit. I'm particularly enthused about SANDSIV's AI-powered product foundation and their proud track record of regularly introducing innovation and product enhancements to the market."

In addition to Davies, SANDSIV has also announced Jorge Martinez-Arroyo's inclusion on its Advisory Board, founder of Spain's Asociación DEC, the world's first corporate Customer Experience association. Martinez-Arroyo's expertise in strategy, digital transformation, and CX with clients such as Telefónica, Inditex, and IESE Business School further supports SANDSIV's technological innovation in the UK market and its commitment to breakthrough solutions in the customer experience domain."

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV, a pioneer in AI-driven CX solutions, is dedicated to helping businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence to deeply understand and brilliantly cater to their customers' needs. Our commitment to innovation, data privacy, and effective problem-solving positions us as a leader in the field, ready to set new standards in human experiences.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization, and configuration.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066222/SANDSIV_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sandsiv-appoints-jim-davies-to-its-advisory-board-to-elevate-its-customer-experience-strategy-301999739.html