Fortified Securities are Appointed as Joint Broker of EQTEC Plc

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023's new joint broker. As Joint Broker, we are thrilled to support and further EQTEC's business objectives by utilising our knowledge, experience, and market insight.

About Fortified Securities

Fortified Securities provides equity capital market services for companies looking to raise funds in London. Our aim is to help companies grow and achieve their ambitions by building the highest quality shareholder base from institutional investors. Working with some of the best UK equity fund managers in a variety of industries such as Tech, Health Care, Oil & Gas, Mining, Industrial and many more. Unlocking opportunities for sustainable growth.

About EQTEC

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production. They provide solutions for two of the world's greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW. Commercial plants have been built and are operated using EQTEC's technology. A key advantage is the versatility of the technology to process almost 60 different types of feedstock, including municipal waste, agricultural waste, biomass and plastics. The company's solutions produce a uniquely pure high-quality synthesis gas (syngas), that is capable of being used for the widest applications in the generation of clean energy, hydrogen and biofuels.

Website: https://www.fortifiedsecurities.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortified-securities
Contact: Guy Wheatley, CFA
Email: info@fortifiedsecurities.com
Phone: 02034117773



