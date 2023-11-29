Entergy Corporation: Entergy's Pro Bono Team Helps Afghan Refugee Family Seek Asylum

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Entergy Corporation:

BY: CRISTINA DEL CANTO • SENIOR COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

This year, Entergy's pro bono team successfully assisted an Afghan refugee family in their pursuit of immigration asylum in the U.S. In 2021, the parents and their young child were forced to flee their homeland amid the escalating conflict and insecurity that ensued as U.S. military forces withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban retook control of the country.

The family managed to escape Afghanistan safely but had to spend almost two years working through the U.S. immigration asylum process knowing that, at any time, they could be ordered to leave the country and return to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, where their lives - and the life of their child - would be in danger.

Recognizing the urgency and the need for legal expertise, Entergy's pro bono team, led by Pro Bono Counsel Christy Kane, swiftly mobilized to provide assistance. Partnering with Home is Here, an immigration-focused nonprofit, and Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, the team of professionals spent more than 250 hours helping the family navigate the complicated immigration process, including representing them during their eight-hour asylum interviews last year - all completely free of charge. Throughout the process, the Afghan family built a strong connection with the pro bono team and enjoyed their frequent office visits, where their child found comfort in activities with their team members while the parents were navigated through the complex legal process.

At the end of July in 2023, the family received notice that their asylum requests had been officially approved. This ensures that the family can now safely remain in this country and rebuild their lives while continuing on the path toward U.S. citizenship.

"It has been a privilege working with this family, and the team is beyond thrilled that we were able to help them obtain asylum. We often take for granted how fortunate we are to live in a country like the United States, and it was heartbreaking to see first-hand what our clients had to endure just to keep their family safe," said Kane. "They are some of the bravest people I've met in my life. The immigration process here is overwhelming for anyone who does not have the means to pay for an attorney, particularly when there is a language barrier involved. I'm grateful to work in a place that allowed us to help this family, changing their lives forever."

By leveraging their legal expertise and resources, Entergy's pro bono team and community partners have given this Afghan refugee family a fighting chance at a new life, free from fear and persecution of the Taliban. Cases like these are a testament to the life-changing importance of the company's pro bono program.

Entergy was the first U.S. company to hire full-time pro bono counsel in 2018, and today, remains only one of three. Since 2012, Entergy attorneys have contributed over 20,000 hours of pro bono services and provided free legal counsel to the community worth over $5.6 million.

Entergy's attorneys partner with legal aid nonprofits to offer free legal advice and representation to community members in need on matters ranging from life-planning documents for first responders, FEMA claims after natural disasters, veterans' benefits access, family law issues, post-conviction relief for incarcerated survivors of domestic violence, and assistance for nonprofits and minority and women-owned small businesses.

The Louisiana State Bar Association has honored members of Entergy's legal department with the prestigious 2019 Friend of Pro Bono Award. In 2020, the Pro Bono Project named Entergy Outstanding Pro Bono Corporate Partner of the Year and the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project awarded Entergy their Torchbearer and Pro Bono awards.

Entergy's pro bono team that helped the Afghan family seek asylum includes attorneys Christy Kane, Leslie LaCoste, Skylar Rosenbloom and supporting team members including Jessica Coolidge, Erin Farrell and Jennifer Favalora.

Learn more about Entergy's pro bono team here.

