Aehr Test Systems to Participate in 12th Annual NYC Summit

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson will be participating in the 12th Annual NYC Summit investor conference being held Tuesday, December 12th at Mastro's New York.

"We once again look forward to participating in this annual event and discussing our unique semiconductor production test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors and shareholders," said Mr. Erickson. "Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving quality, reliability, and yield of semiconductors such as silicon carbide devices used in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, and also for new applications such as optical input/output (I/O) and co-packaged optics devices that are on the horizon. The adoption of wafer level test and burn-in of devices where quality, reliability, safety, and security are critical to the customers is a significant growth driver for Aehr Test."

The presentation material utilized by Aehr Test at the NYC Summit will be made available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.aehr.com.

About the 12th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 15 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2023.

RSVP Contacts for 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com

Claire E. McAdams

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions.

Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems

Chris Siu

Chief Financial Officer

csiu@aehr.com

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Analyst/Investor Contact

(323) 468-2300

aehr@mkr-group.com

