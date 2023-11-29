Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.11.2023
Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
29.11.2023 | 14:38
Prosper Announces its Crowdfunding is Now Open to the Public After Hitting its Early Access Target in Just 4 Hours, Raising Over £700,000 on its Mission to Disrupt the Wealth Industry in Favour of the Customer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Wealth-tech pioneer Prosper opens its crowdfunding round to the public in partnership with Crowdcube.

Nick Perrett, CEO of Prosper, said: "We were blown away by the incredible support of our investors. Beating our £600,000 target in just 4 hours, and now closing on £750,000 - before we've even opened to the public - is a fantastic endorsement of the team and proposition we have built. I'm excited now to open this offer to the public!"

The crowdfunding presents a unique opportunity to invest alongside some of the most recognised founders, investors and operators in fintech. Prosper's shareholders already include Tom Blomfield, founder of Monzo; Matt Cooper, cofounder of Capital One; Phil Bungey, former COO of robo advisor Nutmeg; as well as the founders of well-known fintechs WorldFirst, Embark, Azimo, Tandem Bank, and many more.

Supporters can invest from £118 to £500,000. The low threshold for investing is designed to ensure as many Prosper customers as possible can be part of the community disrupting wealth for the next generation.

Join us at Prosper by investing here:

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 minutes to learn more.

PRESS CONTACT:

Prosper 0203 137 0487 press@joinprosper.co.uk https://www.joinprosper.co.uk

SOURCE: Prosper

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811156/prosper-announces-its-crowdfunding-is-now-open-to-the-public-after-hitting-its-early-access-target-in-just-4-hours-raising-over-700000-on-its-mission-to-disrupt-the-wealth-industry-in-favour-of-the-customer

