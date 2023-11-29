Ondas Holdings Inc.: American Robotics CEO, Timothy Tenne to Lead Panel Discussion on Drone Law at Upcoming Administrative Law Conference Sponsored by the American Bar Association

Mr. Tenne is Deputy Chairman for the American Bar Association (ABA) Administrative and Regulatory Section - Transportation Law Committee

Panel discussion will include Deputy Chief Counsels for the various transportation modes within the United States Department of Transportation, and cover regulatory issues related to Aviation, Aerospace, and UAS-Drone Law in Transportation and Critical Infrastructure markets

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that Timothy Tenne, CEO of its wholly-owned subsidiary, American Robotics and the Deputy Chairman of the American Bar Association's (ABA) Administrative and Regulatory Transportation Section, will be speaking at the ABA's upcoming annual Administrative Law Conference on Thursday, November 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. At this event, Mr. Tenne has orchestrated a top-lined panel titled "Regulating Emerging Technologies in Multimodal Transportation & Critical Infrastructure" with his discussion focused on aviation and uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS)/drone law, specifically with respect to the integration of emerging technologies, cyber security, and AI as related to all transportation modes.

Mr. Tenne, better known as "T3" in the aviation and transportation industry, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this important panel that provides continuing legal education (CLE) credit for practicing attorneys and industry professionals. Additionally, Mr. Tenne serves as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he is recognized for developing and instructing one of the nation's pioneering Administrative and Regulatory Law courses focused specifically on Aviation and Drone Law. His commitment to education and advocacy in this rapidly evolving field positions him as a key figure in shaping the future of rulemaking and policy in aviation and drone law. Mr. Tenne's background includes his previous role as a leader within the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) where he played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Drone Integration Office, Part 107 regulations, and the Drone Registration Rule.

"I am honored to contribute to this important panel discussion, where top counsel leadership in the United States Department of Transportation will collaboratively review the latest in regulatory law in the multi-mode transportation sectors, while also looking at the intersection between the modes, especially given the rapid adoption of emerging technologies, cyber security, and AI as it relates to UAS-drone operations, safety, and integration into the National Airspace System. It's an absolute honor to be part of this esteemed group of leaders from the United States Department of Transportation, where we aim to address pending policy and rulemaking among the modes and provide clarity on the challenges that require continued partnership among the various stakeholders in both industry and government., Tenne stated.

During the forthcoming panel, Timothy will provide invaluable insights and actively participate in discussions alongside the nation's top transportation leadership, notably the Deputy Chief Counsels for the various transportation modes within the United States Department of Transportation. This distinctive assembly will effectively address current priorities with respect to emerging technologies within the modes, which will provide insight regarding various Department of Transportation priorities.

The event provides an outstanding opportunity for legal professionals, industry stakeholders, and enthusiasts to gain a deeper understanding of the legal landscape surrounding aviation and unmanned aircraft. Attendees can anticipate a comprehensive exploration of regulatory developments, industry trends, and the broader implications of legal frameworks on the rapidly expanding field of aviation.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitterand LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics onX and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

