Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Trifecta Gold Files Technical Report on the Yuge Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a Technical Report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, for its 100%-owned road-accessible Yuge Gold Project located in Humboldt County, Nevada.

The report titled "Technical Report on the Yuge Property, Humboldt County, Nevada" is filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Trifecta profile. The report, authored by Nevada Geologist Ken Brook, RPG, AIPG, provides a summary of Trifecta's exploration work to date. A copy of the Technical Report is also available on the Company's website at www.trifectagold.com.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. The Company's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

