Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce today it has reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues from operations were $2,856,044 for the third quarter, an increase of 31% from the prior year.

Gross profits from operations were $739,479 for the third quarter, an increase of 14% from the prior year.

"Despite a challenging market and economic landscape, we progressed on our organic growth and our acquisition plan as well as expanded our teleradiology services to Saskatchewan, solidifying JUMP as a national provider," said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "Looking ahead, our immediate priority is to sustain revenue growth by leveraging both our recently acquired and established Diagnostic Centers while consistently delivering value to our shareholders."

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains financial terms (such as adjusted EBITDA) that are not considered in IFRS. Such financial measures, together with measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide useful information to investors and shareholders, as management uses them to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. The Company's determination of these non-IFRS measures may differ from other reporting issuers, and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are included because management uses this information to analyze operating performance and liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA & Annual Revenue Run Rate

Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure to determine the Company's ability to generate cash available for working capital, capital expenditures, debt repayments, interest expense and income taxes.

EBITDA refers to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, net interest expense (income), income tax expense (recovery) and extraordinary items. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus stock-based compensation expense, restructuring, fair value adjustments, listing expense and transaction costs, impairment, and finance income.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is as follows.



3 Months ended

September 30, 2023 3 Months ended

September 30, 2022 9 Months ended

September 30, 2023 9 Months ended

September 30, 2023









Revenues 2,856,044 2,296,187 9,015,126 6,611,990 Cost of Sales 2,116,565



1,649,041



6,400,165



4,818,527 Gross Profit

739,479



647,146



2,614,962



1,793,463 Operating Expenses 947,065 813,637 3,180,811 2,499,092 Net Profit (207,586 ) (166,491 ) (565,850 ) (705,629 ) Other Income - 188 116,604 102,958 Other Expenses 1,386,054



43,315



1,579,627



134,545 Net Income/(Loss)

(1,593,641 )

(209,618 )

(2,028,873 )

(737,216 ) add back Finance costs 59,411 40,219 176,587 100,358 Amortization and Depreciation 129,059



51,335



341,251



145,368 EBITDA

(1,405,171 )

(118,064 )

(1,511,034 )

(491,490 ) add back Stock Based compensation - 36,833 - 256,499 Broker Commissions - - 66,500 20,201 Investment losses 1,329,876 - 1,329,876 2,971 Other (3,232 ) 3,096 6,664 11,015 One time nonrecurring operating expenses 100,000 100,000 100,000 100,000 subtract other Income -



188



116,604



102,958 Adjusted EBITDA

21,473



21,677



(124,598 )

(203,762 )

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler

Chief Executive Officer

Caitlin-Robyn Densmore

Investor Relations Manager

Caitlin.Densmore@leveljumphealthcare.com

(437) 214-1568

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189039