Mittwoch, 29.11.2023
Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2023 | 15:10
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC's Financial Reporting in 2024


Rapala VMC Corporation, Financial calendar, November 29, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EET

In 2024, Rapala VMC Corporation will publish its financial information as follows:

  • Financial Statement Release for 2023 on March 7
  • Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2024 on July 24

Rapala VMC Corporation will apply 30 calendar day silent period prior to the release of the above-mentioned financial reports.

Rapala VMC Corporation's Financial Statement for 2023 will be published on March 20, 2024.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 18, 2024. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting.

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Ollberg, President and Chief Executive Officer,
Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations

tel. +358 9 7562 540

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC's distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC group's brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The group, with net sales of EUR 274 million in 2022, employs some 1 500 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
