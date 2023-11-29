Duke Energy Offers More Than $425,000 in Energy Bill Assistance To Help Hoosier Families Facing Financial Hardship

Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 account credit annually

Over the last year, Duke Energy has supported more than 2,500 Indiana households with more than $300,000 in energy bill assistance

PLAINFIELD, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / To help lower energy costs for low-income families this winter, Duke Energy Indiana is making more than $425,000 in financial aid available to eligible customers through the company's Share the Light Fund®.

"The assistance we offer through the Share the Light Fund will help community members who may struggle to pay their electric bills as the temperatures dip," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "Customers with past-due utility bills or in need of ongoing assistance can take advantage of these funds to get the help they need."

Duke Energy works in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute funds to qualifying customers to pay energy bills, deposits and reconnection/connection charges.

"As the weather gets colder, the cost of heating a home and keeping the lights on can become a significant burden for families who are already struggling to make ends meet," said Ed Gerardot, executive director of the Indiana Community Action Agency. "These funds can provide much-needed relief for our neighbors in need, helping ensure they can stay warm through the winter."

Eligibility for the Share the Light Fund is based on income, family size and the availability of resources. Customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. Individuals should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

Duke Energy offers a number of other tools and resources to help customers take control of their energy use and save money. To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/HereToHelp.



Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

