Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
29.11.23
15:27 Uhr
10,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,00011,10015:31
11,00011,10015:32
ACCESSWIRE
29.11.2023 | 15:26
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank, Operation HOPE and CAO to Participate in "Hope for Homeownership" Event in Buffalo

Event will provide advice and information on resources available to first-time homebuyers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / KeyBank, Operation HOPE and CAO of WNY will take part in an event for first-time homebuyers in Buffalo, NY. The event will take place on Monday December 11, 2023 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the CAO Edward Saunders Unity Center located at 2777 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

The event will focus on:

  • How first-time homeowners can create a budget
  • Establishing and increasing your credit score
  • Reading and understanding your credit report
  • Correcting errors on your credit report
  • Exercising your rights as a consumer and potential homeowner

Please RSVP by calling (716) 332-4380.

Get tips on homeownership from KeyBank

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval. Terms, conditions, and availability are subject to change.

CFMA #231121-2343183

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811185/keybank-operation-hope-and-cao-to-participate-in-hope-for-homeownership-event-in-buffalo

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.