KeyBank, Operation HOPE and CAO to Participate in "Hope for Homeownership" Event in Buffalo

Event will provide advice and information on resources available to first-time homebuyers
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / KeyBank, Operation HOPE and CAO of WNY will take part in an event for first-time homebuyers in Buffalo, NY. The event will take place on Monday December 11, 2023 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the CAO Edward Saunders Unity Center located at 2777 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.
The event will focus on:
- How first-time homeowners can create a budget
- Establishing and increasing your credit score
- Reading and understanding your credit report
- Correcting errors on your credit report
- Exercising your rights as a consumer and potential homeowner
Please RSVP by calling (716) 332-4380.
