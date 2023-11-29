Event will provide advice and information on resources available to first-time homebuyers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / KeyBank, Operation HOPE and CAO of WNY will take part in an event for first-time homebuyers in Buffalo, NY. The event will take place on Monday December 11, 2023 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the CAO Edward Saunders Unity Center located at 2777 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

The event will focus on:

How first-time homeowners can create a budget

Establishing and increasing your credit score

Reading and understanding your credit report

Correcting errors on your credit report

Exercising your rights as a consumer and potential homeowner

Please RSVP by calling (716) 332-4380.

Get tips on homeownership from KeyBank

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval. Terms, conditions, and availability are subject to change.

CFMA #231121-2343183

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811185/keybank-operation-hope-and-cao-to-participate-in-hope-for-homeownership-event-in-buffalo