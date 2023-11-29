Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.11.2023
GlobeNewswire
29.11.2023 | 16:10
UPDATE: Nasdaq announces Semi-annual changes to OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Stockholm, November 29, 2023 - Stockholm, November 29, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announced today an update to the results of the semi-annual review of the
OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become
effective at market open on Friday, December 1, 2023. 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Camurus AB (CMAX)             Munters Group AB (MTRS)   
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (CIBUS)    NCAB Group AB (NCAB)    
Lundbergföretagen AB, L E ser. B (LUND B) Securitas AB ser. B (SECU B)
                                    

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

AFRY AB (AFRY)          Boozt AB (BOOZT)               
Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B) Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB ser. B (PLAZ B)
Arjo AB ser. B (ARJO B)      SSAB AB ser. A (SSAB A)            
Beijer Ref AB ser. B (BEIJ B)                          
                                        

*Update*: JM AB (JM) will be a maintained in the index and Karnov Group AB
(KAR) will not be added to the index effective December 1, 2023. 

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 

The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of
the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index
is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please
refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq
Stockholm Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
