First North Denmark: NORD.investments Fondsmæglerselskab A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

NORD.investments Fondsmæglerselskab A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's general meeting on 15 November 2023. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 7 February 2024. ISIN: DK0061540184 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: NORD.investments Fondsm.selsk ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 0.10): 21,142,706 shares (DKK 2,114,270.60) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 37226939 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 3020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NORD ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 223754 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- __________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66