GlobeNewswire
29.11.2023 | 16:10
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: NORD.investments Fondsmæglerselskab A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

NORD.investments Fondsmæglerselskab A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the
company's general meeting on 15 November 2023. The last day of trading in the
company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 7 February
2024. 



ISIN:              DK0061540184             
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              NORD.investments Fondsm.selsk    
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 0.10): 21,142,706 shares (DKK 2,114,270.60)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:             37226939               
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:               3020                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NORD                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          223754                
----------------------------------------------------------------------







__________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.