Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) updates its financial agenda for 2024.

Date Event Release 6 February 2024 Q4 2023 announcement After market close 6 March 2024 2023 full-year results Before market open 23 April 2024 Q1 2024 announcement After market close 6 May 2024 Annual General Meeting 30 July 2024 2024 half-year results After market close 22 October 2024 Q3 2024 announcement After market close

As a result of this update, Tikehau Capital also announces it has extended until 6 March 2024 (included), date of the Group's 2023 full-year results announcement, the share buy-back mandate, which was signed and announced on 19 March 2020.

As of 28 November 2023, 5,292,830 shares were repurchased under the share buy-back mandate. The description of the share buy-back program (published in paragraph 8.3.4 of the Tikehau Capital Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority on 21 March 2023 under number D. 23-0120) is available on the company's website in the Regulated Information section (https://www.tikehaucapital.com/en/finance/regulatory-information).

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €42.0 billion of assets under management (at 30 September 2023).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 30 June 2023), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 757 employees (at 30 September 2023) across its 15 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129864368/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

UK Prosek Partners: Matthieu Roussellier +44 (0) 7843 279 966

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com