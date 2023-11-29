My Peeps: Unplugging from Social Media's Matrix: Private Platforms Lead the Insurgence on Behalf of Our Youth and Future Generations

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / My Peeps, a rapidly growing private sharing platform, takes a stand against the Big Pharma-style grip that current platforms exert on our personal moments. Andrea Simpson, the founder of My Peeps, understands the significance of preserving memories in a world where our privacy is precious and not always guaranteed. She stands behind the efforts of California's Attorney General Rob Bonta to eliminate social media's harmful grasp on our youth.

As top social platforms compete for as much screen time as possible, health professionals are stressing more than ever that we are venturing into uncharted waters. Much like how Big-Tobacco steamrolled the industry and targeted consumers with guerilla-style marketing, today, social media giants are much the same. Our newly accepted norm, cluttered with invasive ads, sophisticated data collection efforts, and stranger friend requests, has placed our next generation in their very own petri dish. Recognizing this growing problem, private platforms are drawing a line to ensure that our next generation doesn't merely use any platform but actively participates in and stands with a movement dedicated to safeguarding their digital footprint and life story.

Now, more than ever, parents are feeling the pressure. On one side, there's the pressure to share the latest and greatest happenings of your child's life. On the other, there's the pressure to stop posting on social media due to predatory concerns. Chelsey Brown'sviral TikTok post on this particular topic garnered 437,000 views and over 1,000 comments, sparking further debate and highlighting the urgency for change.

Observing this growing disconnect, family oriented platforms like My Peeps, TinyBeans, Kin, and Kinscape are rising up, offering a refreshing solution where connections are by invite-only and are held for just those who are closest. While acknowledging that social media is here to stay, platforms like My Peeps aim to inform, protect, and connect those in your inner circle. Social media influencer and mother of four, Nicole Lewandowski, uses My Peeps as a digital scrapbook for each of her children, consolidating photos from her phone, Google Photos, school artwork, dance recitals, and more in one location where just those closest can access. This ensures her children's achievements are celebrated while being kept private.

In the vast trenches of the internet, where anyone and everyone has access, if you seek an antidote to the social media mayhem targeting our youth, platforms like My Peeps are rising. Providing a sanctuary for core family and friend memories. Free from targeted ads, algorithms, and the prying eyes of unwanted strangers.

