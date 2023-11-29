Teradyne, Inc.: Teradyne Announces TUGx 2024 Seminars This Winter

NORTH READING, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test equipment, announced its TUGx Global Seminars will be held beginning in February.

In person events will be held in eighteen locations around the world. The events will include presentations from Teradyne experts who will share test strategies for new instruments, software capabilities addressing unique test challenges, and best practices for test applications.

The Teradyne Users Group (TUG) was established in 1983 by Teradyne customers as a way to share best practices, learn new test methodologies, and get the most out of their Teradyne technology. Teradyne introduced TUGx in 2019, changing the event from a single location to multiple events around the globe, addressing customer requests to bring events closer to them. In 2022, Teradyne hosted both virtual and in person events around the world with more than 1700 attendees.

To register for a TUGx Seminar in your region, visit: www.teradyne.com/tugx.

