Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ: KAVL), a company focused on incubating innovative and profitable adult-focused products into mature and dominant brands, with a current focus on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) also known as "e-cigarettes", is featured in InvestmentPitch Media video.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6e9BluT5wo

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about the company, along with comments from both Eric Mosser, President & CEO, and Stephen Sheriff, Chief Operating Officer. If you are unable to view this video, please watch it on InvestmentPitch Media's YouTube Channel at this link: (click here)

The company is the exclusive U.S. distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC, which are fully compliant with all current FDA regulations.

According to Statista, the global E-Cigarettes market is projected to generate revenue of US$24.6 billion in 2023, with the United States estimated at US$8.3 billion.

Harbinger Research recently issued an updated research report, giving the company a strong buy rating and a 12-month price target of $1.80 per share, a premium of 386% over the $0.37 price on October 9th, the date the report was released.

Senior Research Analyst, Brian Connell, CFA, stated: "The company survived a very difficult business downturn in 2021 through early 2023 and is now poised for accelerating growth. We believe its recent announcements regarding adding 1,500 new Circle K locations cements our thesis of accelerating growth during CY 2024 and beyond. We expect additional announcements regarding new, larger customers shipments during the coming quarters. We also expect to see Kaival's royalty receipts reach seven figures next fiscal year."

The shares are trading at $0.23. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.KaivalBrands.com. For investor relations, please visit www.ir.KaivalBrands.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189042