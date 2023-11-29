BITGET

Bitget Turkey enhances support for Instant LIRA (TRY) Conversions To Crypto



29-Nov-2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | November 29, 2023 05:56 AM Eastern Standard Time Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company's Turkish website Bitgettr.com has announced enhanced support for instant Lira conversions to USDT and BTC on its platform. Turkey-based users can deposit TRY through bank transfers, which are available for instant conversion through the easy buy & sell feature. With the new product upgrade Turkish users can start converting crypto without having to match the orderbooks. This brings seamlessness and easy-to-use products in crypto localised for the region. Bitget's cash conversion feature allows users to deposit Turkish Lira into their Bitget account which can be used to buy/sell crypto instantly. Cash conversion refers to the amount of fiat money, held in a user's local currency, within the exchange account. This sum is available for immediate trading, without the need to wait for funds to clear or transfer. Bitget has integrated the cash conversion feature: easy buy & sell into its Turkey platform to provide users with a borderless trading experience. "We want to provide easy ways to buy and sell crypto to accelerate mass adoption. At Bitget we handcraft our products to the requirements of our users. The addition of instant cash conversions aligns with our plans of delivering localised crypto products in Turkey", says Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. Users can now add funds to their Bitget Turkey account using Lira. The added balance can be used to instantly buy and sell cryptocurrencies, efficiently exchanging TRY balance and digital currency holdings. To reward initial users of the Bitget TR platform, there's an offer of $15 for users who buy any cryptocurrency (over 50 USDT) in TRY via Easy Buy/Sell will get a bonus cash of $10 and accounts that transfer crypto from Bitget TR to Bitget.com will get an extra 5 USDT. This fiat feature upgrade follows Bitget's earlier announcement of expanding support towards 7 Middle Eastern fiat currencies for P2P service , as well as a specialized EURO fiat gateway for institutional clients earlier this year, demonstrating the platform's commitment to make crypto more accessible and user-friendly throughout the globe. About Bitget Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/



