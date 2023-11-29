Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - Healing Realty Trust ("HRT" or the "Company"), formerly known as Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc., a data-driven self-managed real estate investment company focused on the evolution and infrastructure of behavioral health treatments, will present at the Noble Capital Markets' Nineteenth (19) Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference being held on December 3-5, 2023 at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Company's presentation will take place on Tuesday, December 5 at 1:00 PM ET. Healing Realty Trust CEO Joe Caltabiano and President Cody Shandraw will discuss the Company's long-term vision for investing in and improving health care infrastructure across the country, as well as the importance of a data-driven strategy to identify areas with the greatest need as the demand for behavioral health treatments continues to grow.

"With the new year just around the corner, NobleCon19 provides us with an opportune time to share our plans for the future," said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of HRT. "We have several upcoming milestones in our roadmap that we look forward to navigating as we bring state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to patients in need."

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website and on Channelchek, the investor portal created by Noble.

To schedule one-on-one meetings with management or for more information on HRT, please contact Cody Shandraw by email at Cody@HealingRT.com.

About Healing Realty Trust

Healing Realty Trust (HRT), formerly known as Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc., invests in real estate supporting the healthcare industry across the United States and Canada, including psychedelic therapy centers, behavioral health facilities, as well as therapy and rehabilitation services, positioning the company to become one of the top healthcare investment companies. HRT's commitment to providing high-quality care and extensive industry knowledge uniquely positions the company for success in the competitive healthcare real estate market.

Media Contacts

hcrei@kcsa.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189082