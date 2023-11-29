Regulatory News:

At the Innovation Awards ceremony held on November 28 at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), an international event dedicated to the civil nuclear industry, Orano took two awards in the "Nuclear Safety" and "Operational Excellence" categories.

The Innovation Awards recognize outstanding achievements in the civil nuclear industry. Close to 130 innovative projects (including 23 by Orano), evaluated by a panel of international experts, competed in five categories: "Societal and Environmental Responsibility", "Nuclear Safety", "Knowledge and Skills Management", "Operational Excellence", "Products and Services".

In the "Nuclear Safety" category, Orano won an award for the development of Oranef, a foldaway drone that can be inserted into a 100mm-diameter borescope hole to access sensitive areas during inspection operations in nuclear facilities inaccessible to humans. Combined with DosiX, a miniaturized fiber optic probe, and other sensors designed for on-board use, this system can be used for radiological mapping, visual inspection and thickness measurements on mechanical equipment on probe contact. In this way it contributes to radiological risk control and operator safety. This project was carried out at the initiative of the Innovation department and Orano Projets engineering teams, in partnership with the University of Saint Etienne, to meet a set of needs identified by our la Hague plant.

In the "Operational Excellence" category, Orano was rewarded for its adaptation to the nuclear environment of the product EasyGel Protect, a dust management solution that captures and retains fine and ultrafine particles at source. This process makes drilling operations safer by using a gel pouch bonded to the surface to be drilled, which traps and confines contaminated materials. It improves operator safety and protects equipment by preventing the dispersion of particles. The project was carried out by Orano Dismantling Services teams in partnership with BCL Invent.

Nicolas Maes, Chief Executive Officer of Orano, commented: "Orano has once again been rewarded for its ability to innovate in a rapidly changing energy context. I would like to congratulate all the teams for their dynamism and creativity. More than ever, innovation is a lever for improving safety, the productivity of our plants and the competitiveness of our services."

To find out more, join us at the Orano stand and learn about our prize-winning projects.

