Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), a B2B energy brokerage company, today announces the launch of a unique offer to strengthen the development of its energy transition consulting business.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe is a major player in the B2B energy consulting sector, focusing on 3 areas: brokerage, contract management and optimization, and energy transition consulting.

The Group offers a 360° solution for managing the energy transition of companies, from the technical and financial management of projects to the negotiation of green energy feed-in tariffs, while facilitating access to grants and financing.

The offer is based on identifying the customer's needs, by carrying out an analysis of consumption and a study of the overall ecosystem to draw up an optimized energy roadmap, including:

the choice of appropriate green energy sources (photovoltaic, biomass, wind power, etc.),

alternative mobility solutions (charging stations, vehicle fleets, soft mobility, etc.),

energy efficiency (carbon footprint, energy audits, etc.).

Just like the historical services of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, the proposed solutions aim to optimize energy bills, considering the return on investment for companies. The offer will be deployed on a large scale from early 2024, and several major companies have already adopted it from the pilot launch phase, currently underway.

Charlie Evrard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, stated: "Contributing to sustainable development has been part of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's DNA since the company was founded. As France's leading B2B energy broker, we are ideally positioned to support our customers in the key issue of energy transition. Our offer has been developed within our dedicated department, comprising a research unit and a team of specialized staff who will support customers in areas such as green energy production, mobility and energy efficiency. I'm delighted with the promising start of this new business, with several customers already on board, including some major names who have placed their trust in us. The offer will be deployed progressively over the coming months and will ramp up from early 2024, in line with the Group's objective of reaching more than 10% of sales by 2025, as announced at the time of the IPO."

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become the leading French energy broker on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of more than 130 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Mon Courtier Energie Groupe' financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Registration document approved by the French Market Authority ("AMF"), available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will Mon Courtier Energie Groupe be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Mon Courtier Energie Groupe in any country.

Contacts:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Charlie Evrard

Founder and CEO

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98