India Blockchain Week Gears up for the Country's Biggest Web3 Gathering With Over 60 Side Events



29-Nov-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY INDIA BLOCKCHAIN WEEK Bangalore, India | November 29, 2023 07:37 AM Eastern Standard Time India Blockchain Week (IBW), the country's flagship series of blockchain and Web3 events held in Bangalore from Dec.4-10, is delighted to announce that the attendees are going to have unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and discussion at the weeklong festival. There will be over 60 conferences, hackathons, networking events, workshops, a demo day and more. The IBW will be a platform where blockchain builders, investors, TradFi executives, policymakers, and crypto-curious newcomers from India and around the world come together to discover the future of DeFi, crypto, dApps, and explore the impact of Web3 on finance and culture. IBW presents an unparalleled gateway for participants to engage with their most-admired thought leaders, experts and influencers in the blockchain ecosystem. For Web3 companies, this is a unique opportunity to engage with emerging talent, participate in the IBW Demo Day and Hackathon, attract new developers to the blockchain arena, and expand the ecosystem in India. Besides the IBW VIP Dinner, IBW After Party, and Hashed Founders Night organized by IBW and Hashed Emergent, here are some of the key highlights of the industry gathering: IBW'23 Conference: Hosted on Dec.6-7, 2023 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield, it features keynote speeches and panel discussions on the latest developments and opportunities in the web3 space, and examining the policy landscape. The headline conference also includes a demo day and a hackathon. - Demo Day : The Demo-Day will be held on 7th December from 2-6 PM to spotlight 12 notable Indian Web3 startups at the IBW'23 Conference venue. This 4-hour demo day will cater to the broad audience including investors, founders, builders and others. It is organized in partnership with elite companies, VC funds and accelerators including Aelf Ventures, Hashed Emergent, Graviton, Coinswitch, and Google Cloud. - Hackathon: The virtual hackathon on Dec.6 is expected to see the participation of over 2,500 enthusiastic individuals. Organized by IBW and HackerEarth, the hackathon will conclude on a 250-member stage at the IBW'23 Conference venue. ETHIndia: Organized by Devfolio and ETHGlobal from Dec.8-10, it is one of the world's largest Ethereum hackathons, hosting over 1,500 builders and 25+ workshops.

Organized by ETHGlobal, Pragma is a one-day, single-track summit with intimate, high-quality talks by industry leaders for a global audience. IBW Gaming Mixer: Powered by STAN, it's an exclusive journey into the thrilling realm of Web3 Gaming! This event unites industry leaders, developers, and passionate Web3 enthusiasts to discuss groundbreaking ways of forging connections and creating value in Web3 Gaming. Confirmed speakers are Sebastian Borget from The Sandbox, Vinayak Rao from Aptos, Neeraj Khandelwal from Okto, Parth Chadha from STAN and more Here's the full list of side events . With over 60 registered side events, attendees can expect a week brimming with engagement and insight. IBW has also onboarded the popular NFT artist Punk6529 as the official NFT Art Partner. Artworks from the Memes by 6529 and the 6529 Museum collections will be displayed at the event. The IBW organizers would like to thank the sponsors for their help in making it the most important event in the country for conversations about crypto, blockchain, and Web3. Avalanche is IBW's top-flight title sponsor while the roster of gold sponsors includes Polkadot, Internet Computer, Glip, Ledger, Aptos and Hunch. The silver sponsors are Bharatbox, Saber, FireDrops, dYdX, Supra, Orbs, Zoth, Persona, Berachain, and Shemaroo. About India Blockchain Week (IBW) India Blockchain Week (IBW) is a series of blockchain and web3 events, spanning from 4-10 December 2023 across Bangalore, India. IBW is a week-long array of 60+ web3 events, including flagship events such as the headline IBW Conference, ETHIndia, Polygon Connect, Polkadot Pulse, FILBangalore and many other side-events, networking events, workshops, parties etc hosted by Indian & global blockchain industry stakeholders. The IBW Conference is the two-day headline event anchoring India Blockchain Week (IBW) on 6-7 December 2023 at the Sheraton Grand, Bangalore and hosted by Hashed Emergent - a team and brand dedicated to accelerating the mass adoption of Web3 in India. Buy Tickers

Check out FQA For more information about IBW, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Telegram Contact Details India Blockchain Week (IBW) Irshad Ahmed, gm@indiablockchainweek.com



