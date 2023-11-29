Land Betterment Corporation: eko Solutions Fireside Chat Series: Meet Peter Rodriguez, eko Solutions President

A video series with the eko Solutions Management Team

Peter Rodriguez - President eko Solutions

Hello - I'm Stephanie Conzelman, Stakeholder Engagement Director with Land Betterment. We are excited to share the fourth interview in the five-part series titled, "Meet the eko Solutions Management Team."

In the previous episodes, we had the opportunity to get to know three senior members of the eko team - Stetson Schaible, General Manager, Josh Caleau, Finance Administrator and Alex Hutcheson, Technical Team Lead. These are the guys who are driving eko Solutions forward every day.

Recently, I met with Peter Rodriguez, President of eko Solutions and we spoke about why his team is poised to continue innovating at eko Solutions and taking the Company to new levels.

Pete spoke about how invaluable it is that this team has a breadth of knowledge and experience. He said, "We try to bring in folks who will challenge one another. So, when we walk into new building situations, someone on the team will most likely have encountered a particular building situation that is unique to this project. Someone somewhere on our team has delt with the situation before. We can create just about anything and at this point we are making the custom projects repeatable and scalable."

eko Solutions, a division of Land Betterment a Certified B Corporation, is rapidly growing and now offers a full array of dwelling solutions for commercial, recreational, residential and crisis recovery using customized up-cycled shipping containers. These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.

With growth it is so important to have the right team in place in order to move the Company forward in the smartest possible way. We have an amazing and capable team ready to bring our innovative up-cycled shipping container dwellings to market.

Our final interview in the series will air in December and will feature Kirk Taylor, Land Betterment's Co-Founder. He will speak about Land Betterment's mission of fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation and how eko Solutions ties into this.

To learn more about eko Solutions' products, visit - www.ekosolutionsllc.com

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

