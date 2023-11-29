Hanwha Qcells has closed its 3.5 GW solar factory in South Korea as part of plans to optimize its PV module production capabilities amid a stagnant domestic solar market.Hanwha Qcells, a unit of Hanhwa Group, said it will close its 3.5 GW panel manufacturing facility in Eumseong, South Korea. "This decision has been taken as a result of Qcells' efforts to optimize module production capabilities, and in response to a stagnant domestic solar market in Korea," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "The total volume of solar installations in Korea has been decreasing over the past three years, ...

