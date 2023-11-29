Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in MUSTI - FI4000410758

As per the press release, Flybird Holding Oy hereby announced a public tender offer to the shareholders of Musti Group Oyj (MUSTI, FI4000410758) to tender all their shares in MUSTI to Flybird Holding for a value equivalent to EUR 26 per share. The Tender offer expected to expire on or around 12 February 2024. Upon the tender offer getting minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" and will remove MUSTI from the index. For further information concerning this notice please contact at indexservices@nasdaq.com