Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ0G | ISIN: FI4000410758 | Ticker-Symbol: 49U
Frankfurt
29.11.23
08:05 Uhr
19,990 Euro
-0,010
-0,05 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MUSTI GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MUSTI GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,72026,76018:36
GlobeNewswire
29.11.2023 | 18:10
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in MUSTI - FI4000410758

As per the press release, Flybird Holding Oy hereby announced a public tender
offer to the shareholders of Musti Group Oyj (MUSTI, FI4000410758) to tender
all their shares in MUSTI to Flybird Holding for a value equivalent to EUR 26
per share. The Tender offer expected to expire on or around 12 February 2024. 

Upon the tender offer getting minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust
according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual -
Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" and will remove MUSTI from the index. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact at
indexservices@nasdaq.com
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.