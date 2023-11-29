Nexo

Nexo Introduces Dual Investment: Yield Earning and Price Projections through a Single Touchpoint



29-Nov-2023 / 18:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dual Investment allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrency at a future date and price of their choice, earning substantial rewards regardless of market direction.



NEWS RELEASE BY NEXO Vilnius, Lithuania | November 29, 2023 09:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Nexo , the world's leading digital assets institution, today further expanded its diverse product range by introducing Dual Investment - a high-yield product with automated strategies for guaranteed earnings. This new offering draws inspiration from traditional finance's structured products while aligning seamlessly with Nexo's distinct, customer-centric attributes and acclaimed Earn suite . A Confluence of Investment and Yield Dual Investment presents a central point in the company's dedication to diverse risk appetites and market exposure preferences. By merging Nexo's yield-earning suite and robust infrastructure, clients gain the power to act on their asset price projections at a future date and price of their choice and earn passive income, regardless of the accuracy of their forecasts and irrespective of market direction. Who Is It for? Higher Yield Seekers: Dual Investment provides an attractive avenue for cryptocurrency users looking to secure returns. It enables them to earn income while having the chance to execute their strategy of buying low or selling high without committing to lengthy investment horizons. Savvy Investors in Volatile Markets: For those navigating uncertain market conditions, Dual Investment serves as a possibility to enhance their portfolio. This solution offers an income stream, allowing investors to navigate volatile markets and potentially buy and sell at favorable prices. A Strategic Approach to Dual Investment Dual Investment offers guaranteed interest as the rate is secured the moment one subscribes to a strategy. With two refined investment strategies - Buy Low and Sell High - the product aims to address users' varied market perceptions and individual objectives. ? Tailored for those anticipating a target price lower than the current market value, the Buy Low strategy allows users to utilize USDT to acquire BTC or ETH at the specified target and date. ? Conversely, the Sell High strategy is designed for users expecting the target price to surpass the current market value, involving the sale of BTC or ETH for USDT at the target price and date. "Dual Investment revolutionizes how users engage with BTC and ETH, offering a flexible, intuitive, yet sophisticated platform for predicting asset price movements, all while securing high yields. With the launch, Nexo also aims to showcase the same impeccable user experience that has become our hallmark. This product is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centric design. At the same time, its yield-earning component simply enriches the comprehensive arsenal available to our users," said Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo. This forward-thinking venture harmoniously integrates traditional finance with the dynamic realm of cryptocurrencies, fostering a synergetic relationship. In addition to Nexo's Fixed Term offering, which provides high yields over a minimum of one month, the Dual Investment product is a new way for clients to earn substantial returns over shorter periods. A user-friendly, intuitive interface underpinned by robust infrastructure, and a commitment to transparent business practices have solidified Nexo's standing, winning the trust of over 6 million customers and establishing itself as a dominant force in the digital asset landscape. The meticulous application of these fundamental principles has enabled Nexo to continue introducing innovative products in the digital asset space with confidence and enthusiasm. About Nexo Nexo is the world's leading digital assets institution. The company's mission is to maximize the value and utility of digital assets by offering a comprehensive suite of products that include advanced trading solutions for retail and institutional clients, aggregation of liquidity from leading venues, and asset-backed credit lines. In 2022, the enterprise launched its investment arm Nexo Ventures, which now boasts over 60 portfolio companies. Nexo has processed $130+ billion for 6,000,000+ satisfied users across more than 200 jurisdictions. Visit nexo.com to learn more. Media Contacts Nexo PR team pr@nexo.com Contact Details Nexo PR Team PR@Nexo.com Company Website https://nexo.com/ Nexo Media Channels VISIT INSTAGRAM VISIT LINKEDIN VISIT TWITTER



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



