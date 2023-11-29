DUELBITS

NEWS RELEASE BY DUELBITS Willemstad, Curaçao | November 29, 2023 08:57 AM Eastern Standard Time Duelbits , a leading name in the global crypto sportsbook and casino gaming arena, is thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking collaboration with one of football's most illustrious talents, Luis Suárez . This partnership celebrates Suarez's remarkable legacy, including his victories in the Champions League, Copa America, and securing the Golden Boot on two occasions. Luis Suárez, affectionately known as El Pistolero, has left an indelible mark on European football, with storied tenures at Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Ajax, and is presently dazzling fans with Gremio in Brazil. A talisman for Uruguay's national team, Suarez has netted over 500 goals, earning him a place among the pantheon of football's greatest strikers. This collaboration signifies a major milestone for Duelbits, as it aligns with a sports figure who embodies the same values of excellence and innovation that have driven Duelbits to the forefront of the industry. As Duelbits continues to foster prestigious partnerships, including with the English Premier League's Aston Villa and Argentina's national team , bringing Luis Suárez on board marks another strategic move in expanding its global presence. Throughout this partnership, Suárez will champion Duelbits' campaigns, lending his image to a brand synonymous with superior quality and unmatched rewards. His professional ethos mirrors Duelbits' commitment to offering a secure, trustworthy, and leading-edge crypto sportsbook and casino experience, further solidifying the brand's identity and its resonance with a discerning global audience. Duelbits is set to amplify this alliance with an enticing welcome offer, providing new members a $100 credit to kickstart their betting journey on any desired outcome upon signing up, thereby inviting fans to not just witness, but also partake in the thrill of the game. In a statement, Luis Suárez shared his excitement about the collaboration, "Joining forces with Duelbits is a proud moment for me. It's more than a partnership; it's a shared vision of excellence and trust. I look forward to what we will achieve together." Marco Pinnisi, CEO of Duelbits, echoed Suarez's sentiments, "We are ecstatic to welcome Luis Suárez to the Duelbits family. His unparalleled achievements and our platform's promise of an exceptional betting experience are a perfect match. We're paving a new path for the future of crypto gambling together." Through this collaboration, Duelbits is poised to continue offering enthusiasts an elevated gaming experience, where innovation and top-tier entertainment converge seamlessly. About Duelbits Duelbits is a leading name in the crypto gaming industry, offering a premium platform tailored for bold and passionate cryptocurrency enthusiasts. With an exclusive library of original games, Duelbits redefines the gaming experience through innovation, personalisation, and unparalleled rewards. The platform prioritises security and trustworthiness, recognising and rewarding every player's unique journey. Our unwavering commitment is to provide the most enriching iGaming experience in the market, defined by fast payments and seamless accessibility. At Duelbits, we pride ourselves on offering the best odds, monumental bonuses, including up to a whopping 50% in Rakeback bonuses, and a uniquely personalised user experience. Positioned at the forefront of embracing cutting-edge innovations, we hold a steadfast belief in advanced technologies, AI, and cryptocurrencies. Each click is a purposeful stride towards an extraordinary adventure.



