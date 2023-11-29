Toyota Motor Finance NL / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Amsterdam, 29 November 2023
Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. published its Half-Yearly Financial Report ended 30 September 2023.
The Half Yearly Financial Report ended 30 September 2023 is available using this link.
Contact details:
Jorrit van Elk
General Manager Finance, Compliance & Treasury Operations
+31-6-15886542
Jorrit.vanelk@toyota-fs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Toyota Motor Finance NL
|Zuidplein 90
|1077 XV Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31-20-5025314
|Internet:
|www.toyotamotorfinance.com
|ISIN:
|CH1264414348
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1783925
