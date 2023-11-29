Toyota Motor Finance NL / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. published its Half-Yearly Financial Report ended 30 September 2023



29-Nov-2023 / 18:17 CET/CEST

Amsterdam, 29 November 2023



The Half Yearly Financial Report ended 30 September 2023 is available using this link .



Contact details:

Jorrit van Elk

General Manager Finance, Compliance & Treasury Operations

+31-6-15886542

Jorrit.vanelk@toyota-fs.com

