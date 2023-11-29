The Chemours Company: Chemours Establishes International F-Gas Lifecycle Program To Advance Global Circularity

Reinforces company's commitment to minimizing environmental impact through resource efficiency

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Global chemistry company Chemours, has created an international F-gas Lifecycle Program across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The program aims to advance safe, global recovery, reclaim, and reuse of fluorinated gases (F-gases) across its low global warming potential (GWP) Opteon products, Freon refrigerants, and FM-200 portfolios.

This program, which began as region and country-specific initiatives, will now include global oversight to drive additional adoption, partnerships, and reclamation. As part of the program, Chemours will complete a global review to identify opportunities for expansion and increased collaboration. The program's creation reinforces Chemours' commitment to supporting a global circular economy and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, as outlined in the most recent Chemours Sustainability Report. It also advances the net zero objectives of Chemours, broader industry, and global legislative bodies through overall emission reduction.

Chemours' international F-gas Lifecycle Program includes agreements across the:

Americas Canada The United States

Asia Pacific Japan

Europe All 27 countries in the European Union United Kingdom



"At Chemours, we are dedicated to harnessing the power of our chemistry to create a more sustainable and circular future," said Joe Martinko, President of Thermal & Specialized Solutions at Chemours. "We have committed to, and are advancing, significant emission reduction within our gates. Now, we're expanding our focus to emission reduction throughout the product lifecycle. F-gases - unlike so-called "natural" alternatives - can be recovered, reclaimed, and reused across multiple applications, maximizing resource efficiency, minimizing waste, and lowering emissions. This international F-gas Lifecycle Program will help advance circularity and sustainability around the world, ultimately supporting global climate targets and minimizing impact on our shared planet."

The company continues to invest in and expand reclaim channels, including in the U.S. and the recent extension of its EU and UK program to reclaim low GWP refrigerants.

In addition to offering the potential for circularity, Chemours' portfolio of F-gas technologies also play an important role in the decarbonization of multiple industries and delivers significant socioeconomic value through innovation, reliability, safety, and efficiency.

To learn more about the program or Chemours' commitment to circularity, contact Circularity@chemours.com or visit TheWorldNeedsF-gases.com or Opteon.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Chemours Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Chemours Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/chemours-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Chemours Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811300/chemours-establishes-international-f-gas-lifecycle-program-to-advance-global-circularity