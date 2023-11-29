GAINSystems: GAINS Recognized as a Strong Performer on the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customers: Supply Chain Planning Solutions

100 Percent of GAINS' Customers State They Are Willing to Recommend GAINS, the Only Recognized Supply Chain Planning Vendor to Get This Rating

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / GAINS, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for optimizing supply chain performance, is excited to share that they were named a Strong Performer on the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customers: Supply Chain Planning Solutions. One hundred percent of customers reviewing GAINS stated that they would be willing to recommend GAINS based on a total of 26 reviews as of Aug. 31, 2023, a rating no other recognized supply chain vendor has in the report, which we feel validates GAINS customers' trust in the solution and recognition of their ongoing results realized using the GAINS Performance Optimization Platform.

"We are grateful to the GAINS customers who recently shared their experience and the acknowledgment and ratings they have through verified anonymous Gartner® Peer Insights reviews," said Dave Shrager, President of GAINS. "Business leaders need confidence in their supply chain investments and decision-making capabilities given today's volatile environments. With 100 percent of GAINS customers willing to recommend us, their confidence in the GAINS solution and our teams to deliver rapid results is unmatched in the industry."

In the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customers: Supply Chain Planning Solutions, GAINS customers' ratings by category were:

4.8 in Deployment Experience, among the highest-rated recognized vendors

4.8 in Sales Experience, among the highest-rated recognized vendors

4.8 in Product Experience, the second-highest rating among recognized vendors

4.8 in Support Experience, the second-highest rating among recognized vendors

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, by Peer Contributors, 16 November 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GAINS

At GAINS, we help customers keep their promises by democratizing supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. Helping customers make better decisions, the GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding, increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels with reduced operating costs. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. GAINS customers span the globe, including deployments in North America, Eastern and Western Europe, Latin America, and Australia/New Zealand. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, Decision EngineeringTM is a trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems LLC. All rights reserved. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

