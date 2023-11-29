GAINSystems: GAINS Unleashes Revolutionary Decision Engineering Platform, Leapfrogging Conventional SCP and Network Design Offerings

100 percent implementation success rates and 100 percent Willingness to Recommend customer reviews confirm that the GAINS P3 approach is unrivaled; GAINS Results Now Program launches

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / GAINS, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for optimizing supply chain performance, today unveiled its new purpose-built decision engineering platform that addresses supply chain volatility by harnessing the power of composable artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and heuristics to optimize outcomes. Sitting as a Halo above your existing systems, GAINS augments and compliments IBP, APS, and ERP offerings, delivering rapid performance improvements and results without the need to rip and replace existing investments. While celebrating the continued achievement of 100 percent successful deployments and exemplary customer reviews in 2023, GAINS also launched its GAINS Results NowTM Program to deliver pre-composed solution sets engineered to address high-impact decisions. Amber Salley, Vice President of Industry Solutions at GAINS and former Gartner analyst, made the groundbreaking announcement at the 2023 Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Phoenix.

Approaches Are Converging - Decision Engineering Beyond Design and Planning

With the rapid emergence and maturation of advanced AI and ML toolsets, the worlds of traditional operations research (OR), data science, and decisioning are converging. The latest innovation within the GAINS Performance Optimization Platform recognizes this advancement and is unlocking a new approach to decision engineering. Through our Proven Path to PerformanceSM (P3) methodology, GAINS helps customers navigate and compose solutions, leveraging the unique tools and methods required for each decision, optimized and engineered to assess risk and drive impact. This new decisioning layer allows companies to continually question and address policies while evaluating decision impacts across the network.

"Customer success and value creation are our top priority at GAINS. Many organizations are just one decision away from driving meaningful profit and savings in their business," said Dave Shrager, President of GAINS. "Today's unveiling marks a pivotal moment for GAINS and our customers. With decades of experience and a deep understanding of customers' challenges, we're able to leverage our P3 methodology to help prioritize decisions around impact. We are redefining the rules of supply chain decision-making by embracing volatility, integrating probabilistic, stochastic, and dynamic programming and composability into a taxonomy that transcends design, decision impact, and policy."

100 Percent Successful Go-Lives & Willingness to Recommend

In the recently published 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customers: Supply Chain Planning Solutions, 100 percent of customers reviewing GAINS stated that they would be willing to recommend GAINS, a distinction no other supply chain vendor achieved, validating GAINS customers' trust in the solution and recognition of their ongoing results realized using the GAINS Performance Optimization Platform.

The GAINS Proven Path to PerformanceSM (P3) methodology continues to drive 100 percent successful implementations in 2023. This proven approach focuses on delivering continuous, incremental results to mitigate risk and deliver rapid results for every customer.

GAINS Results NowTM Program, a New Offering of Pre-composable Solutions Sets

GAINS Results NowTM provides pre-composed, industry-specific, and hyperspecialized solution sets ranging from bite-size applets to point-based solutions aimed at specific problems to larger compositions for integrated processes, automated decisioning, and workflow. These sets can augment your existing planning investments, be deployed rapidly on their own, delivered as a service, or combined as part of a broader end-to-end offering.

Current GAINS Results NowTM offerings include, but are not limited to:

Bite-sized: ML lead time sensing and prediction Augmented AI and ML-based demand enhancement & prediction

Point-based: Multi-echelon inventory optimization Network design, risk, and resiliency strategy

Broader compositions: End-to-end demand, inventory, supply, and production planning Integrated dynamic flow, automated replenishment, and purchasing automation



Connect with GAINS experts at booth #113 at the 2023 Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit, or attend Amber Salley's theater presentation on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 10:30 a.m. MST.

About GAINS

At GAINS, we help customers keep their promises by democratizing supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. Helping customers make better decisions, the GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding, increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels with reduced operating costs. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. GAINS customers span the globe, including deployments in North America, Eastern and Western Europe, Latin America, and Australia/New Zealand. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, GAINS Results NowTM, Decision EngineeringTM is a trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems LLC. All rights reserved. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

Contact Information

Jenny Lacey

Marketing Manager

jlacey@gainsystems.com

SOURCE: GAINS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811323/gains-unleashes-revolutionary-decision-engineering-platform-leapfrogging-conventional-scp-and-network-design-offerings