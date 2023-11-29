Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion

Medacta further expands in Rancate, Switzerland, doubling its production capability to support the future growth



29.11.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST





Media Release Medacta further expands in Rancate, Switzerland, doubling its production capability to support the future growth CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, 29 November 2023 - Medacta, a Swiss company featuring innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, announces the start of the expansion of the new facility construction in Rancate, complementing the one already underway in Castel San Pietro, supporting future growth, and increased in-house production, needed to meet the high demand for Medacta products. "Today we celebrate another important milestone for Medacta. Built on strong values, our growth confirms our dedication to fostering our international expansion to meet patients, medical professionals, and healthcare systems' needs and expectations. We are excited to keep making investments in our future here in Switzerland, Ticino, where our company was founded," says Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. Medacta's continuous investment and commitment to the Castel San Pietro and Rancate facilities is fundamental for the Company's forecasted growth. The Rancate expansion will add approximately 9,500 square meters over the next three years, while the Castel San Pietro growth will extend the production area by about 5,300 square meters and will be operational in the first quarter of 2024, with the creation of numerous new jobs. With this expansion, the two hubs of cutting-edge technology will double Medacta's production capability, enabling it to continue innovating responsibly for the benefit of patients, medical professionals, healthcare systems, and the local community. Medacta is also investing in its logistics and distribution infrastructure to ensure efficient delivery of its products to customers worldwide. As part of Medacta's expansion plan, in 2023, a new Distribution Center in Memphis, Tennessee was opened, Medacta Americas Operations, to serve the US market. Additionally, Medacta has identified a potential location in northern Italy, to establish a second Distribution Center, Medacta Europe Operations, which will serve the European market. The new facility is expected to have up to 10,000 square meters of space and should become operational in mid-2025. The above plan is a further development of the already announced expansion, when Medacta celebrated the opening of its new offices in Rancate, with an expansion of 2,100 square meters. In total, Medacta plants in Ticino are foreseen to cover more than 36,800 square meters. Contact

Medacta International SA

Gianluca Olgiati

Senior Director Global Marketing

Phone: +41 91 696 60 60

media@medacta.ch

ABOUT MEDACTA Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon experts globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 50 countries. Follow us on Medacta TV , YouTube , LinkedIn , and X . Additional features:



File: Medacta further expands in Rancate, Switzerland, doubling its production capability to support the future growth





End of Media Release

