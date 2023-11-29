Regulatory News:

FDE (Euronext: FDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, announces that Hannam Partners, a London-based Investment bank with a recognized expertise in the energy sector, initiated its coverage by its senior analyst, Anish Kapadia, with a target price of €129/share in its initiation report titled Carbon-Negative Profitable Multi-Energy Producer

The research report is available on FDE's website: www.francaisedelenergie.fr/en/shareholders/financial-publications/

FDE confirms its FY 2026 objectives of annual revenues of more than €100 million, and an EBITDA above €50 million, combined with over 10 million tons of CO2eq emissions avoided per annum

General Assembly Meeting FY2023: November 30th, 2023

About La Française de l'Énergie (« FDE »)

FDE is a negative carbon footprint energy Group, specialized in the implementation via short circuits, of energy recovery and production sites, allowing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. FDE notably supplies regional players with gas, electricity, heat and CO2, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. FDE has strong development potential and aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

