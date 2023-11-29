KeyBank to Sponsor Homebuying Workshop in Cincinnati

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / KeyBank will sponsor a homeownership workshop in Cincinnati, OH in partnership with the Jurisdiction-Wide Advisory Board (J-RAB). Chris Browning, KeyBank Mortgage Loan Officer (NMLS# 1486631), will offer advice and details on products and assistance programs that may be available to homebuyers.

The workshop will take place on Wednesday, December 6 from 5-8 p.m. at the Community Action Agency located at 1740 Langdon Farm Rd.

Admission is free. Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/building-the-dream-1st-time-homebuyer-workshop-tickets-748549791577?aff=ebdsoporgprofile to register.

Get tips on homeownership from KeyBank

How (and Why) To Buy a Home Despite an Uncertain Market

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

NOTICE: This is not a commitment to lend or extend credit. Conditions and restrictions may apply. Information and offer are subject to change without notice. All loans are subject to credit and collateral approval. Not all loans or products are available in all states. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #399797

CFMA #231128-2349028

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811327/keybank-to-sponsor-homebuying-workshop-in-cincinnati