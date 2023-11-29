Unither Pharmaceuticals celebrates 30 years of innovation and expertise

PARIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unither Pharmaceuticals, a leading CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), celebrates 30 years in business. In 1993, Unither Pharmaceuticals began operations by acquiring a 17-man pharmaceutical plant that produced 3 pharmaceutical forms. Today, the company is a world leader in the manufacture of sterile unit doses, with a production capacity of 5 billion doses and a presence on four continents. This growth is also reflected in rising sales, which should reach 500 million euros by 2023.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9229051-unither-pharmaceuticals-celebrates-30-years-innovation-expertise/

Unither first implemented Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology in 1995, enabling them to manufacture sterile doses of saline solutions, asthma medications, and eye drops. From 1997 onwards, the company developed its international business, first by exporting its products, then by acquiring a factory in the United States in 2013. With the acquisition of Barretos in 2015, Unither gained a foothold in Brazil. Then in 2020, an acquisition in China, inNanjing, consolidated its global footprint. In 2022, Unither further expanded its activities with the acquisition of a new site specializing in ophthalmology in São Paulo. This international development is designed to support its customers' international industrial strategies by getting closer to their target markets.

Since its inception, Unither has been at the forefront of innovation, continuously striving to improve patients' lives. Eric Goupil, President of Unither Pharmaceuticals, reminds the group's vision: "We want to be recognized for making healthcare solutions that improve and simplify patients' lives accessible to as many people as possible. We imagine new ideas, and our enthusiasm and energy enable us to realize them for the benefit of our customers.".

Jean-François Hilaire, CEO of Unither Pharmaceuticals, looks to the future: "Unither's vocation is to support our customers in their drive for innovation and in their efforts to meet the demands of their markets. With Euroject®, our recent breakthrough in merging a single-use dose with a needle to create a ready-to-use injection system, illustrates Unither's commitment to simplifying the lives of healthcare practitioners and patients, while keeping costs under control.".

About Unither Pharmaceuticals: www.unither-pharma.com/about/who-are-we/

Press contact:

contact@unither-pharma.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNCXXx_8wTo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287080/Unither_Pharmaceuticals.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471719/Unither_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unither-pharmaceuticals-celebrates-30-years-of-innovation-and-expertise-302001064.html