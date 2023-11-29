Beter Bed Holding NV: Torqx declares offer for Beter Bed Holding unconditional; 95.14% of Shares now tendered or committed

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

Torqx declares offer for Beter Bed Holding unconditional; 95.14% of Shares now tendered or committed

A total of 95.14% of the Shares are now tendered or committed; 50.81% of the Shares have been tendered under the Offer and 44.33% of the Shares have been irrevocably committed to the Offeror.

All Offer Conditions have been satisfied or waived.

Torqx declares the Offer for Beter Bed Holding unconditional.

Settlement of the Offer will take place on 1 December 2023.

Remaining Shares can be tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period, commencing on 30 November 2023 and ending on 6 December 2023.

Delisting from Euronext Amsterdam will take place on 29 December 2023.

Uden, the Netherlands, 29 November 2023 - With reference to the joint press releases dated 10 July 2023 and 4 October 2023 and the Offer Memorandum, Beter Bed Holding - the Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B - and Torqx Capital Partners ("Torqx") are pleased to announce that Shares representing 95.14% of Beter Bed Holding's Outstanding Capital have been tendered under the Offer or have been irrevocably committed to the Offeror and that all other Offer Conditions have been satisfied. As a result, the Offeror declares the Offer unconditional (doet gestand). Shareholders who have not yet tendered their Shares may tender their Shares during the Post-Acceptance Period ending on 6 December 2023 at 17:40 hours CET.









