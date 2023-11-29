Event Tickets Center Launches New Mobile App With No-Fees for Apple and Android Users

Access thousands of events with no-fees, Event Tickets Center launches a no fee ticketing app

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Event Tickets Center, a leading innovator in the secondary ticket resale industry, proudly announces the release of its new user-friendly mobile application. This newly launched mobile app, available on both Apple and Android, was designed to offer customers unparalleled convenience and access to tickets for thousands of popular events all with a no-fee purchasing experience.

The mobile app was created in response to the evolving needs and expectations for today's event goers. Event Tickets Center offers users a transparent and straightforward way to access tickets for their favorite events.

Key Features of the Event Tickets Center App:

No Hidden Fees: What you see is what you pay, ensuring a straightforward and honest transaction process.

User-Friendly: The app boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it easy for customers to browse, select, and purchase tickets for their favorite events with just a few taps.

Selection of Events: From concerts and sports events to theater productions and more, Event Tickets Center offers a diverse range of ticketing options, catering to various interests and preferences.

Secure Transactions: Event Tickets Center prioritizes the security of user information and transactions, providing a safe and reliable platform for ticket purchases.

Event Tickets Center's Founder and CEO, Adam Young, emphasizes the customer-focused vision behind the app: "Our goal has always been to make live events accessible and enjoyable for everyone. This app is a huge leap forward in that direction, offering our customers the simplest, most cost-effective way to get their hands on tickets for their favorite events. We're not just selling tickets; we're creating experiences."

The Event Tickets Center app is free and now available for download on Apple and Google, and Event Tickets Center invites users to experience the future of ticketing.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jesse Morgan

Affiliate Marketing Manager

jesse.morgan@eventticketscenter.net

About Event Tickets Center:

Event Tickets Center is a leading secondary ticket marketplace for a variety of live experiences including concerts, sports, and theater. We've been in the game for a long time. We started selling tickets in 2005 with a $100 investment from our founder, Adam Young, and a vision to revolutionize digital ticketing. Since we delivered our first ticket, we have worked relentlessly on leveraging consumer insights to deliver access to a seat - a window into incredible live moments that will form the foundation for a lifetime of memories.

www.eventticketscenter.com

SOURCE: Event Tickets Center

