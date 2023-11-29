M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC UK & Ireland Sponsors 14th Annual Red Run in London

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / M·A·C Cosmetics

M·A·C Cosmetics UK & Ireland was proud to participate as a Platinum Sponsor in this year's Red Run in London, helping to raise over £230K+! The Red Run is an annual 5k or 10k charity run and walk that has existed for 14 consecutive years to unite the HIV sector to raise awareness and vital funds for HIV support and prevention projects. The event fundraises for 30 HIV charities, including for the organization Positive East, which is an existing M·A·C VIVA GLAM grantee and has been awarded over £1.2M since 2007 via the charity initiative in the UK. M·A·C employees turned out loud and proud in their M·A·C VIVA GLAM T-shirts on Saturday, November 25th in Victoria Park to raise funds and drive visibility for the cause ahead of World AIDS Day, which is coming up this Friday, December 1st.

M·A·C has a long and proud history of furthering the fight against HIV/AIDS with the goal to support healthy futures and equal rights for all. This year marks the 29th year of the VIVA GLAM campaign, which has raised over $520 million (and counting) globally to support women and girls, the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

Learn more about M·A·C VIVA GLAM here: M·A·C Cosmetics | VIVA GLAM (maccosmetics.com)

