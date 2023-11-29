On this World AIDS Day, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) United Kingdom reminds the world the fight against HIV/AIDS is not over with a commemorative event at Croydon on 1 December at 1.00 6.00 pm. With the commemoration, advocates will honor all who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses, support those who carry on the fight, and unite people globally in battling HIV/AIDS.

While the world has made significant progress over past decades, the global HIV/AIDS response faces serious threats, including insufficient funding, dangerously high rates of 1.3 million new HIV transmissions annually, an estimated 630,000 deaths each year, and responses not being prioritized highly enough, particularly in lower-income countries.

AHF UK's World AIDS Day event will engage with Croydon communities to raise HIV awareness and highlight the importance of testing because of the high rates of undiagnosed HIV and high levels of stigma. The event also aims to educate the public about new prevention methods and underscore the importance of HIV testing STI screening. In attendance will be guest speakers from the Croydon Health Service, the AHF Global Advocacy team, and co-authors of "Our Stories Told by Us" a book about the UK HIV epidemic, which reflects on the HIV experience of African communities through personal testimonials.

WHAT AHF UK commemorates WORLD AIDS DAY, with HIV testing, guest speakers, discussion, refreshments, free condom distribution WHEN Friday, December 1st1.00 6.00p.m. WHERE Wellness Centre, Croydon BME Forum, 1st Floor, Whitgift Shopping Centre [opposite Waterstones bookstore] WHO Representative from Croydon Health Services Rebecca Mbewe HIV activist Co-Author 'Our Stories Told By Us' Loretta Wong AHF Global Advocacy Team Our Partners Croydon BME Forum, KwaAfrica, NHS Croydon, other HIV/AIDS advocates and volunteers

"HIV affects all communities, and the response faces many challenges, including socio-economic determinants of health, such as a lack of access to stable housing and limited employment opportunities, particularly among migrant communities. If you are wondering what you can do to help bring an end to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the UK we encourage you to get tested for HIV and ask at least one of your friends or family members to do the same," said AHF UK Testing and Volunteer Lead Beatrice Nabulya. "While HIV/AIDS is far from over, by empowering communities and working together, we can end the stigma around the virus and move toward one day ending it for good."

Observed annually on December 1, World AIDS Day gives HIV/AIDS advocates an opportunity to bring awareness to the global response, fight the harmful stigma and discrimination that hinder people living with HIV from seeking testing and treatment services, and urge governments worldwide to ensure the resources and political will are available to fight HIV/AIDS. On World AIDS Day, the world must remember it's not over.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1.9 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

