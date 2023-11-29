Zen Nutrients Partners with Real Value Products to Offer PeptideVite in 7,400 Pharmacies Across the US

LUTZ, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Zen Nutrients, in collaboration with Real Value Products, announced their partnership to bring PeptideVite, a clinically crafted supplement, to over 7,400 pharmacies across the United States. This strategic partnership aims to address the common side effects experienced by patients using GLP-1 Agonists, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, which commonly include nausea, gastrointestinal pain, excessive gas, stomach discomfort, acid reflux, vomiting, constipation, and fatigue.

The nationwide distribution of PeptideVite, encompassing both retail and specialty pharmacies, as well as physician and weight loss clinics, signifies a major advancement in the availability of supportive health solutions, along with a natural approach to alleviating the often-challenging side effects associated with GLP-1 Agonist therapy, thus promoting better health outcomes and results for patients.

"We are excited to partner with Gen-Nutra & Zen Nutrients to offer PeptideVite to 7,400 independent and chain pharmacies nationwide. Pharmacists around the country are thrilled to have the 1st and only all-natural supplement to support the negative side effects of semaglutide and tirzepatide, readily available in the pharmacy," says Fred Battah, CEO of Real Value Products

Through this partnership, Zen Nutrients, is excited to be able to aid in improving patient care through natural supplements. Recognizing the limitations of traditional prescription medications and their side effects, Zen Nutrients has focused on developing high-quality, bioavailable nutraceuticals formulated by physicians and pharmacists and co-developer Devan Patel. These products are designed to not only address specific medical conditions but also to enhance the overall quality of life for patients.

NBA legend Dominique Wilkins' endorsement of PeptideVite ties in naturally with the recent announcement of Zen Nutrients' partnership with Real Value Products. Wilkins, who has firsthand experience in managing diabetes and its side effects, speaks highly of PeptideVite, highlighting its positive impact on his health. He shares, "Managing diabetes and its medication side effects is a challenge. That's why I advocate for PeptideVite. It's not just about surviving; it's about thriving. PeptideVite has been a game-changer in taking control of my health."

With the prevalent use of GLP-1 Agonists and the potential side effects impacting over 3.6 million people in the U.S., this partnership between Zen Nutrients and Real Value Products is poised to significantly improve the healthcare experience.

For more information, please visit zennutrients.com

About Zen Nutrients

Zen Nutrients stands at the forefront of health and wellness, uniquely combining the reliability of pharmacists with the in-depth knowledge of physicians. Their focus is on crafting high-quality, pharma-grade supplements, each carefully formulated to target specific health conditions. Manufacturing out of a state-of-the-art facility in the USA, Zen Nutrients upholds stringent manufacturing quality standards, emphasizing organic, bioavailable, and non-GMO ingredients. At its core, Zen Nutrients is driven by a mission to enhance overall well-being, striving to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs through its innovative, holistic approach to supplements.

