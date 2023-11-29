Everybody Loves Languages Corp.: Everybody Loves Languages Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Everybody Loves Languages Corp.. ("ELL") (TSX-V:ELL)(OTC PINK:LMDCF)(FSE:LIMA), www.everybodyloveslanguages.com, an edtech language learning edutainment and content development company announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2023 Operational Highlights

Online English Language Learning: Launched ELL's AcadeMe Junior program Deployed English for Success+ and AcadeMe Junior with more than 15,000 users Initiated targeted campaign for AcadeMe Junoir Launched Planet Pop in select markets Added three distributors in Peru and Ecuador Expanded the sales team with a Director in Brazil

Content-Based English Language Learning: Continued to develop content for the latest revision of the PEP books Initiated scripts for video material to be used as supplementary to the PEP books.



Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Third Quarter Ended September 30th 2023 2022 Revenue $ 123,866 $ 181,014 Operating and development expenses 443,975 453,616 Loss before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes (320,109 ) (272,602 ) Amortization, share-based payments, and depreciation 27,486 16,066 Finance charges, taxes, foreign exchange (65,063 ) (171,519 ) Net loss (282,532 ) (117,148 ) Total comprehensive loss (291,606 ) (150,909 ) Loss per share (Basic) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 )

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 totalled $123,866 as compared to $181,014 in Q3 2022.

Operating and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled $443,975 compared to the expenses of $453,616 in Q3 2022. Included as a reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses are government grants of $53,393 as compared to $55,000 relating to the Company's publishing and software projects and $15,000 related to the funding of developing accessible audio books in Q3 2022.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $(282,532) or $(0.00) loss per share (basic and diluted) based on 35.6 million shares as compared to a net loss of $(117,148) for Q3 2022 or $(0.00) loss per share (basic and diluted) based on 35.5 million shares.

Loss before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $(320,109) in Q3 2023 compared to the loss of $(272,602) in Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023

Nine Month Period Ended September 30th 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,338,660 $ 1,320,824 Operating and development expenses 1,661,786 1,299,849 Income (Loss) before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes (323,126 ) 20,975 Amortization, share-based payments and depreciation 56,140 69,371 Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange (57,736 ) (149,350 ) Net profit (loss) (321,530 ) 100,954 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (323,266 ) $ 58,277 Earnings (Loss) per share (Basic and Diluted) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00

Revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 totalled $1,338,660 compared to $1,320,824 for the same period in 2022.

Operating and development expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 totaled $1,661,786 as compared to $1,229,849 for the same period in 2022.

Net loss for the nine-month period was $(321,530) as compared to net profit of $100,954 for the same period in 2022.

Loss before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $(323,126), as compared to Income of $20,975 for the same period in 2022.

"We have started promoting our Junior program in August and have implemented in a number of schools. In addition, we have added sales resources for Brazil. We expect to see the results and growth in users as more distirbutors and clients are exposed to the benefits of the program. Furthermore, We continue to invest in our solutions to ensure a competitive advantage with the Hollywood Movies in multiple markets.", said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Everybody Loves Languages.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (TSX-V: ELL; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA):

Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is an edtech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The Company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning is the content development arm and co-publishes print-based English language learning materials in China.

Everybody Loves Languages has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to expand its product offerings and extend its market reach.

